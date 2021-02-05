Holder and Pollard’s presence vital for Hetmyer ‘the leader’

By: Brandon Corlette

Having being tipped by many to be the next West Indies captain, former West Indies World-Cup winning captain and current Guyana Jaguars vice-captain Shimron Hetmyer has said the presence of his West Indies Test captain Jason Holder and One-Day International captain Kieron Pollard have helped him over the years, and that will certainly nurture his leadership qualities in the upcoming Super50 tournament.

Since wearing the captain’s armband in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2016, Hetmyer’s appointment as Leon Johnson’s deputy for the Guyana Jaguars team is his first appointment to the leadership capacity in senior Regional cricket. He noted that this is something he would have to get used to.

“I will have to get used to it, but I have been taking in. Being around Jason and Pollard for a while, learning some new things always helps; so, I will just try to help the guys as much as I can,” Hetmyer said in Thursday’s virtual Super50 media briefing.

With Guyana Jaguars searching for that Regional Super50 title, Hetmyer said there is no added pressure for him to perform, but he views this Super50 as a challenge he is willing to confront.

“I haven’t been playing any cricket from since in New Zealand, since I got hit; so, it’s more of a challenge. I have been doing some fitness work, but I haven’t had time to hit enough balls due to the weather in Guyana. But I am really looking forward to being around the guys and playing competitive cricket again,” he said.

With a host of big names set to play the Regional Super50, which bowls off on February 8 in Antigua, Hetmyer has said he is looking forward to competing with his fellow West Indian team mates.

“It’s more of us going out there and enjoying ourselves and see who wins the bragging rights,” Hetmyer has said.

This will be Hetmyer’s first List A match for the Jaguars since the Super50 tournament back in February 2018. He had an opportunity to bat in seven innings, and he scored 284 runs at an average of 47.33, and had a best of 103.

Guyana Jaguars will play their first match against Barbados Pride on February 8 from 13:30h. On Wednesday last, Jaguars ended their two-day isolation, and now have the luxury of being able to engage in small group sessions. The team is expected to begin outdoor sessions today, Friday February 5.

Guyana Jaguars squad reads: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Leon Johnson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer (vice-captain), Assad Fudadin, Keon Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ramaal Lewis, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach. Esaun Crandon is the head coach, Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the Manager/Assistant Coach, and Ernesto Campo Gonzalez is the physiotherapist.