Finance Officers, former Deputy Commander face additional fraud charges

Police Finance Officer, Senior Superintendent (ag) Marcelene Washington; former Deputy Finance Officer, Assistant Superintendent Roxanne Griffith-Adams; and former Deputy Commander of Division 4B, Superintendent Lorraine Saul were all charged jointly by Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Saul was also charged by SOCU separately with Falsification of Account by Officer.

The matters were heard today, at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Washington and Saul were not present at court as they are out of the jurisdiction.

Their matters were adjourned for May 14, 2021 by which time they should return to answer the charges.

It is alleged in the conspiracy charge that Saul, Washington, and Griffith-Adams between November 2, 2020 and November 24, 2020 with intent to defraud, conspired with each other and other persons while being officers, employed by the Guyana Police Force, to falsify an account, being a feeding account in the sum of $1,152,000 in relation to meals purportedly provided by the Tactical Service Unit Mess to Officers and Inspectors who performed fixed point duty at Tactical Service Unit between the period October 16, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

Adams was not required to plea since the charge is indictable. She was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. She was represented by Patrice Henry. All matters were adjourned to May 14.

Investigation conducted by SOCU revealed that Saul, who was Stationed at the Felix Austin Police College (FAPC) Mess as the Officer in-Charge, caused a feeding account to be prepared on November 2, 2020, for meals supplied to Officers and Inspectors who performed fixed point duties at Tactical Service Unit during the period 2020-10-16 and 2020-10-31 in the amount of $ 1,152,000.

The account was processed at the Police Finance Office and Payments were made for the amount mentioned in the account. Washington and Adams colluded with Saul to defraud as they authorize the payment when in fact no such duty existed and no such meals were distributed to ranks as stated on the accounts.

These charges stemmed from a massive investigation being conducted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in relation to a $300M fraud allegedly committed at the Police Finance Office by several high-ranking officers of the Guyana Police Force.