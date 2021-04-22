Satyadeo Sawh will be remembered for his sterling efforts in the struggle for democratic freedoms – Pres. Ali

Statement of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana On the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of Mr. Satyadeo Sawh

2021-04-22

A committed patriot

Today, 22nd April 2020, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana recalls with affection and appreciation the sterling record of political and public service of Mr. Satyadeo Sawh, former Minister of Agriculture.

‘Sash’, as he was fondly known, lit up every occasion. His effusive and energetic presence was matched by a dedicated work ethic and a hands-on approach to the work of his Ministry. He was a people’s person who served his country unselfishly.

Mr. Satyadeo Sawh will be remembered for his sterling efforts in the struggle for democratic freedoms. While he lived in Canada, he was a tireless political livewire, organizing and agitating for the restoration of democracy in Guyana.

When democracy was restored on the 5th October 1992, he was asked to serve as Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela. In that post, he rendered distinguished service.

His efforts were so impressive that he was invited home to assume ministerial responsibilities. Sataydeo Sawh helped to transform the agriculture sector during his tenure.

His untimely and tragic death, fifteen years ago, robbed our country of a committed patriot whose service to country and to the cause of freedom and democracy is worthy of emulation.

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I salute the memory of Mr. Satadeo Sawh and hail his contributions to our country.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of Guyana