Fight over birthday dress lands designer, UG student in court

A brawl between a fashion designer and a University of Guyana student has landed both of them before the court. Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday were 34-year-old fashion designer Keisha Edwards and Melissa Calder, 25, a UG student.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on June 16, at Georgetown, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded each other. They were ordered to post $5000 bail each. The case has been adjourned until August 10, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The Police prosecutor told the court that Calder made a down payment of $30,000 to Edwards for her to make a dress for her birthday. After completing the dress, Edwards sent a photo to Calder, who told her that it was not the style she requested.

As such, the customer asked to be refunded $20,000. Edwards told her that she can make the necessary adjustments to the dress but Calder insisted on having a refund. Calder told the court that on June 16, she visited Edward’s studio to speak with her.

Calder said that she was told to wait outside because too many persons were already inside.

After a while, the woman said that she re-entered the studio after which Edwards approached her and pushed her outside. Calder recalled that she pushed her back.

Edwards, on the other hand, said that Calder became “heated” about wanting a refund and threatened to report the matter to the Police.

The fashion designer stated that she advised Calder to do as she pleased and she became angry and shouted that she would collect her money “today”. Edwards admitted that she stepped forward and pushed the UG student.