Woman fined for threatening husband’s classmate

A woman was fined $15,000 with a default sentence of three weeks’ imprisonment after she was found guilty by Magistrate Annette Singh of using threatening language towards her husband’s classmate.

Charmaine De Mendonca had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on December 6, 2019, at Georgetown, she made use of threatening language towards Emily Emon.

Reports are that De Mendonca visited the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) base at Camp Ayanganna where her husband worked on December 6, 2019, and accused Emon of having a relationship with him. It was reported that Emon, 44, and De Mendoca’s husband are classmates at the University of Guyana.

A heated argument ensued between the women during which De Mendoca threatened Emon and hurled a series of expletives at her. It is alleged that De Mendoca also dealt her several punches and kicks during the process.

It is further alleged that she threw Emon to the ground causing her to sustain injuries.

As a result of the injuries sustained, Emon was forced to seek medical attention.

The matter was later reported, and De Mendoca was arrested and charged. She was also charged with wounding the woman.

The wounding case is still ongoing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.