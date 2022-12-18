FIFA World Cup: Argentina beat France on penalties in dramatic final

(BBC Sport) Lionel Messi has led Argentina to World Cup glory after beating France on penalties in one of the most thrilling climaxes in the tournament’s history.

Argentina looked to have thrown the trophy away, after Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take the tie into extra time, after a Messi penalty and a sweeping finish from Angel di Maria had seen the Argentines 2-0 up in the first half.

Messi restored their lead in the extra period, before Mbappe stunned the South Americans again from the penalty spot to force a shootout with his third – the first hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966.