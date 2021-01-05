Female security guard broadsided with cutlass, robbed of cellphone

A female security guard, who was at the time heading to work, was broadsided by two cutlass wielding bandits and relieved of her cellular phone and $700 cash.

Police said they are investigating the robbery committed on 35-year-old Annila Harriprashad of Plum Park Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The incident occurred sometime about 20:30h on Monday as Harriprashad was heading to her place of employment.

Enquiries disclosed that Harriprashad was approached by two unidentifiable males, one of whom was armed with a cutlass. The armed man then dealt her a lash to her back while the other relieved her of an LG cellphone valued $30,000 and $700 cash.

She received injuries about her body and the men made good their escape.

Police investigations are ongoing.