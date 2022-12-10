Female among 9 Victory Valley contractors to benefit from community projects

The government through the Ministry of Public Works awarded nine contracts to desilt drains and construct small roads as well as footpaths to enhance the community of Victory Valley, Region 10.

The project is a fulfilment of a commitment made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a recent visit to the community.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

At the contract signing on Friday, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill announced that the contract for a bridge linking Victory Valley to Canvas City, has already been awarded.

“We had our people on the ground, we send them to view the location, we took the measurements and I am proud to announce to you that the contract for the bridge has already been awarded and signed, $34 million worth of a concrete bridge, a proper bridge to put in that area. So, when you put it together as a result of the one visit that the president made that day from two commitments here in the valley and Block 22, through the Ministry of Public Works, the Government of Guyana will be bringing $84 million worth of development to this community.”

The project aims to create employment for residents especially youths and foster community development by keeping the revenue within the community.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) interviewed several contractors who stated that this is the first time any project of this magnitude would be ongoing in the community.

Patrick Fernanda said, “wonderful, wonderful it couldn’t have been better because it is high time people step up and new people come to the table because if you give somebody in the neighbourhood a contract, they will work more hard to develop and better the neighbourhood.

“It’s so overwhelming that we finally get to give we, Victory Valley people work, you know its an honour to get a contract whereby you can step forward and employ people that you know really need and didn’t have a job for years.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Re’td) Mark Phillips, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and the 9 Victor Valley contractors

The lone female contractor, Denise Bride expressed similar sentiments.

“I feel honoured and this has never happened to me it is only now that this party is in power that I am getting to experience this kind of thing and I am very happy. This party is all about development, they came, they saw and they execute.”

She also stated that through the allocated works, contractors will be able to hire persons from the community.

“This is very good because people does come and they does do the job and they does bring their own people. So now we can give our youths jobs and I feel very good about that,” Bride noted.

Another contractor, John Walrond said, “It’s a very good venture that they come out and meet the people in the community because for years we have been held back. You does got to go up and down to get a job and going to Georgetown and up and down but now the government is in your face and the signing of the contract is on spot it’s a plus.”

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud were also present at the contract signing. (DPI)