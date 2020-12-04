“Fat Man” charged for killing Essequibo teen

Yougeshwar Kumar, also known as “Fat Man”, 34, of Bounty Hall, Essequibo Coast was today charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sanesha Lall.

Lall, of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was on November 11 stabbed multiple times about her body by Kumar who later attempted to commit suicide.

Kumar, who was arrested shortly after committing the act, had been hospitalised after he ingested a poisonous substance.

Following his discharge from the hospital, he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plea.

He was remanded to prison and the matter was postponed to December 29 for statements.

Reports are that Lall and the suspect shared a relationship which ended some time ago.

However, on the morning in question, the man barged into the young girl’s home and entered her bedroom, whipped out a Rambo knife and stabbed her multiple times about her body.

He then made his good escape but was later apprehended by police.

Lall had been living with her siblings and without any proper adult supervision. Her mother died in 2016 and then some two years later, her father died.

It was following the death of both parents that the young girl ended up in a “relationship” with the man who is married and has children.

At the time, the young girl was living with her siblings; two sisters and a brother. She had also dropped out of school.

Sometime later, she would have ended the relationship with the man as she was moving to the city to stay with some relatives.

However, she returned to her hometown earlier this year and several months later, she was stabbed to death by the man.