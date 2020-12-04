56-Y-O man found dead in trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man of Richmond Village, Essequibo Coast.

Pooran Kumar Silas, a pump attendant, was at around 06:00hrs today found dead in a trench in his community.

Reports are that on Thursday at around 12:00hrs, the man left home to go consume alcohol.

The man’s sister told investigators that he returned home later that day at around 21:00hrs.

However, this morning, his body was discovered by neighbours.

Police examined the body for marks of violence but none were seen. Nonetheless, a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Investigations are ongoing.