Farfan & Mendes empowering industry solutions with Belzona partnership

Farfan & Mendes Ltd, a pioneering force in industrial solutions, has announced a significant leap in its journey with the signing of an exclusive distributorship agreement with Belzona, a global leader in innovative polymer solutions.

According to the company in a statement today, this strategic partnership is set to redefine industry standards and offer cutting-edge solutions to customers across sectors.

This partnership will see Farfan & Mendes Ltd. become an authorized distributor of Belzona’s comprehensive range of industrial maintenance and repair solutions. Customers across various industries, including oil and gas, power generation, manufacturing, marine, and more, will now have direct access to Belzona’s acclaimed products, backed by the unparalleled expertise of both companies.

“The collaboration with Farfan & Mendes marks a significant milestone for Belzona, reflecting our ongoing pursuit of innovation and growth,” said Mr. Barry Nisill, CEO at Belzona.

“By aligning with a key player in the region, we are fortifying our commitment to providing exceptional value to our clients. This partnership leverages our combined experience, state-of-the-art technology, and shared sustainability goals. Together, we aim to contribute positively to Guyana’s booming economy, driven by its flourishing oil, gas, and mining sectors. This agreement symbolizes a strategic alliance that promises to create new opportunities and value within one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.”

The relationship between Belzona and Farfan & Mendes Ltd. signifies a shared commitment to offering innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions that extend the lifespan of critical assets and infrastructure. By combining Belzona’s state-of-the-art products with Farfan & Mendes Ltd.’s expertise, customers can expect enhanced access to industry-leading solutions that address challenges related to the maintenance, repair, and protection of equipment and structures.

Mr. Andrew Mendes, Managing Director of Farfan & Mendes Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our clients with best-in-class products and services. Belzona’s reputation for quality and innovation resonates with our core values, and we are excited to leverage their expertise to enhance our offerings.”

This collaboration marks a key milestone in both companies’ commitment to delivering premium solutions that tackle complex challenges in maintenance, repair, and asset protection. Customers can anticipate streamlined access to Belzona’s products and support services through Farfan & Mendes Ltd.’s established distribution network. Both companies are enthusiastic about the mutual benefits this collaboration will bring to their valued customers and the industries they serve.

