Family slams T&T police for slothfulness in investigating Guyanese designer’s murder

The family of Guyanese born fashion designer, runway coach, and cosmetologist 27-year-old Latchman Singh, popularly known as Marcus or Marc Anthony, who was found dead in his apartment on Tuesday last in Eldorado, Trinidad, has slammed the Trinidad lawmen for their “slow” pace in investigating the murder.

On Friday when contacted, the family noted that the Police are yet to make an arrest for Singh’s death, even though there are in possession of CCTV recording taken from the area. The relatives stated that since the designer’s murder, they have been making several calls to the Police in that country but they are not being furnished with any information.

Singh’s mother Bibi Zabeda Kassim continues to plead with Trinidadian authorities to find her son’s killer.

“My son does not deserve this, he was brutally murdered, and I need justice. It is not easy for me, so please, whoever is authority please help me to get justice for my son. I would feel so happy and thankful if my son’s soul can rest in peace. He was a very amazing and wonderful person to everybody…I am pleading, please, please, help me to get justice for my son”, the inconsolable woman said.

The 27-year-old who originally hails from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), had moved to Trinidad some six years ago in a bid to further his skills in the fashion industry.

However, on the night question, he was found by a roommate in a pool of blood in his apartment, clad in his underwear, and his body bore several stab wounds.

Based on the results from the post mortem examination that was conducted on Singh’s body, he died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and upper back, and blunt trauma to the head.

Meanwhile, reports coming out of Trinidad revealed that Police are continuing to search for clues in the designer’s murder.

The dead man’s roommate 22-year-old Ronaldo Gosein who shared the apartment with him, revealed to the media that he is still baffled as to who might want to kill the man since he did not have any enemies or received threats recently.

As Singh’s family continues to wait for justice to be served, they have already started making funeral arrangements. It is still unclear if the family would get the opportunity to bid their loved one final goodbye.