Parliament cancels all committee meetings after 5 staff test positive for COVID-19

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, has decided that all meetings of Parliamentary Committees and Sub-Committees at the Public Buildings will be discontinued after five Parliament members of staff tested positive for COVID-19 during this past week.

This decision is with immediate effect until further notice, a statement from the Parliament Office said.

It was noted that the Speaker has since instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly to sanitize the entire Building and to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are fully in place for Members of Parliament, staff, and visitors to the Public Buildings.

Further, Speaker Nadir will give approval for virtual meetings of Committees when he is satisfied that all Members have access to the internet so that they can participate fully in meetings of Committees.

Only Friday, the Parliament Office had issued a media invite for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Meeting in the Parliament Chamber at 10 am on Monday, April 19, 2021. That meeting is now postponed.

The Parliament Office has encouraged Members of Parliament who have still not been vaccinated to do so.

The Ministry of Health has extended the COVID-19 vaccination exercise now to persons 18 years and older.