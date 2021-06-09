Family hands over Lusignan Prison escapee to police

Relatives of Andrew Chaung, one of two prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on June 8, is back in police custody.

A statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) noted that Chaung was handed over to police at the Criminal Investigation Department by his sister and fiancée.

He is expected to be charged for “criminally for escaping from lawful custody”.

Chaung was on remand for Break and Enter and Larceny.

The other prison escapee, a murder convict who was serving a life sentence, remains at large. He is Shazam Kalil also known as “Boi”.

Authorities have not yet revealed how the inmates made their escape. The discovery was made at around 07:30hrs on the day in question during a roll call.