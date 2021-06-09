134 new cases recorded as Covid death toll climbs to 417

The country’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 417 after one more person who was infected with the novel coronavirus died.

The latest fatality is a 79-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 17,939.

There are 20 persons in the ICU, 99 in institutional isolation, 1,566 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

A total of 15,837 persons have recovered.