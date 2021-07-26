Family demands justice for man killed in Providence accident

Family members of 51-year-old Stephen Bishop who was killed in an accident last evening along the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are demanding that the full force of the law be meted out against the speeding and drunken driver responsible for his demise.

Bishop, a construction worker of East La Penitence, Georgetown, was struck down and killed at around 18:55hrs as he was crossing the road.

The 34-year-old driver of Herstelling New Housing Scheme, EBD was found to have between 151 and 161 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, and according to the police, he was speeding at the time of the incident.

When INews visited the family today, the man’s only child, 26-year-old Stephen Bishop Junior, was completely devastated.

The victim’s child mother, Marcia Craig explained that the father and son had a close relationship and now, the young man is traumatised.

“My son come waking me up this morning crying in tears, it was so shocking for me because I only spoke two him two days ago,” Craig related.

“We did call whole night last night because we had a lil birthday party here, so we expected him [to come] because he was fun, he is the life of the party,” Craig explained, noting that the man never showed up.

It was only today that the family was notified of the accident. Moreen Scott, the now dead man’s sister, was the first to hear of his demise.

“This morning, the police call me about 5 ‘o’clock and ask me my name, and…they said he get knock down last night,” Scott told this publication.

She said Bishop had gone to the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence where he was visiting another sibling who had arrived from overseas.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigations.

The driver alleged that Bishop, who was a pedestrian, had suddenly walked onto the road and into the path of the vehicle. The driver said he applied brakes but the vehicle still collided with the pedestrian.

“I want to see the person who did this, you know, we need justice. He family need justice,” the child mother expressed.