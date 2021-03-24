Family continues protest for justice for mother, newborn who died because of negligent healthcare workers

Family members and friends today continued their protest for justice for the late Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo who, along with her newborn baby, died during childbirth last month.

After giving birth to her fourth child at the New Amsterdam Hospital on February 26, the 31-year-old woman was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) in an unconscious state where she succumbed a few hours later.

She was rushed to the city medical facility after reportedly developing complications at the New Amsterdam Hospital where the newborn baby had died.

Family members have since alleged that the woman’s death is more than an accident and they have been calling for tougher penalties against the three medical professionals who have since been found to be negligent. The two nurses were suspended while the doctor has reportedly returned to Cuba.

Family members say they will continue to protest until they get justice.

“This is murder… murderers don’t get suspended, it has manslaughter or murder charge,” the woman’s father, Eric Lewis, had previously expressed.