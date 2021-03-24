Letter: President is in order, Mr Harmon

Dear Editor,

Over the past few days, I saw and heard a lot about the letter which Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon sent to a number of organisations, venting his frustration and complaining about the President; in essence about the Government not engaging him and the PNC (note, I didn’t say APNU or AFC, because both are PNC hiding under the PNC umbrella of APNU) in various matters of interest.

I must admit that I didn’t read a lot into the letter because I find that most correspondence emanating from the Office of the Opposition Leader and from Opposition MPs have no substance or merit to read. The letters are mostly with racist or untrue contents. However, I would like to educate the Opposition Leader, Hon. Joseph Harmon, MP, that he is the leader of the legal main opposition political party in Guyana, and therefore I must congratulate him on his role as the legal Opposition Leader – a role that Mr Harmon fully and legally accepted after 2020 Regional and General Elections.

Mr Harmon and those in the Opposition I assume are very educated people, and they should know that as long as there is a loser, there has to be a winner. So, I would like for that Opposition party to acknowledge that there was a winner of the 2020 Regional and General Elections.

Mr Harmon, the winner of those elections was announced by GECOM, and therefore the winner is a legal one. And that winner which was legally and democratically elected by the majority of the people to govern this land is the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

However, you, as the Opposition Leader, have been parading across Guyana and the world as the legal Opposition Leader, which you are proud to be, but yet you and your Opposition members do not want to acknowledge, recognise, and accept President Ali as the legally elected President and the PPP/C as the legally elected Government.

Hon Harmon, you and the members of the Opposition have failed to acknowledge, recognise, and accept His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali and his Government as the duly elected President and Government of this land since GECOM has declared him and his party as the legally elected winner through a democratic process in March 2020 elections.

Because you and the Opposition have failed to acknowledge, recognise, and accept HE President Ali and his Government as the legal Government, it is the best and most correct thing that the President has been doing, and that is to allow you and your members to repent and come to grips with the truth, which is that the PPP won the March 2020 elections legally.

The President is absolutely correct and right not to meet with you as the legal Opposition Leader. You, as the Opposition Leader, need to face the nation and say the truth by publicly accepting HE President Ali and his Government as the legally elected President and Government.

I believe and know hundreds of thousands of Guyanese and those abroad would agree with me that the President should not meet with you as the leader of the main Opposition party, unless you, Mr Harmon, publicly acknowledge, recognise, and accept President Ali as the legally elected President and the PPP/C as the legally elected Government.

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali is totally and absolutely in order.

Regards,

Abel Seetaram