Family calling for justice after Essequibo pedal cyclist killed by motorcar

A 36-year-old pedal cyclist was killed on spot on Friday evening after a motorcar crashed into him on the Queenstown Public Road in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is Garfield Dudley Bridgemohan, a logger, of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast. The accident occurred at about 20:10h as a white motorcar was proceeding north along the western driving lane at a fast rate of speed.

Information reaching this publication revealed that the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the said direction ahead of the motorcar when the vehicle collided with the rear wheel of the bicycle.

As a result, the pedal cyclist hit the front portion of the car and he subsequently fell onto the road surface. The motorcar then drove over the pedal cyclist causing him to suffer a broken neck and other injuries about his body. The vehicle drove a distance away before eventually coming to a halt.

Malinda McGarrell, the sister of Bridgemohan, told INews that she received a phone call from her daughter stating her nephew got into an accident.

“My daughter call me and say my nephew got into an accident and then told me to hold on then I don’t know how I made it up… [but] I had this feeling that it was my brother… then I get the call that Garfield got accident and dead on the road,” the grieving sister related.

The now dead man’s family is calling for justice to prevail especially since he was riding in the corner and on the correct lane.

“We need justice, my brother was on his lane riding coming home and the car man was drunk and speeding and hit him from behind and then drove over he head… We need justice, justice is all we need my brother was a good person he never did anyone wrong and that car man is wrong to hit my brother and killed him,” the sister of deceased cried.

Following the accident, Bridgemohan’s body was picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was then taken to the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing.

