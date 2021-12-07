ExxonMobil receives award for social responsibility in Guyana

ExxonMobil has received the World Petroleum Council Excellence Award (WPCEA) for Social Responsibility. The objective of the WPCEA is to distinguish companies, institutions or any public or private organisation engaged in the oil and gas industry for promoting or operating with high excellence standards.

Community Relations Manager, Suzie De Abreu accepted the award on the company’s behalf at the ongoing 23rd World Petroleum Congress in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

“We are pleased to be recognised for our work in building Guyanese capabilities to support oil and gas and the broader economy,” De Abreu indicated. “This work to accelerate local content and our social responsibilities started with economic and industrial baseline surveys and engagement with key stakeholders to identify priorities, leading to the establishment of the Centre for Local Business Development in 2017 before the final investment decision was made for Liza Phase 1 project.”

To date, more than 3000 Guyanese companies have registered with the Centre and accessed training in several areas.