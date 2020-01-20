ExxonMobil gives public glimpse into “first oil” through ‘Energy Tunnel’ at Giftland Mall

ExxonMobil Guyana continues public engagements with an ‘Energy Tunnel’ at the Giftland Mall over the weekend.

The event, the first of a series of ExxonMobil-hosted public engagement events planned for 2020, provides attendees with information about ‘first oil” and other aspects of the company’s operations here in Guyana. There are three other “Energy Tunnel” events scheduled for this year.

For ExxonMobil, public engagement plays a critical part of its operations in Guyana. Events like the Energy Tunnel and roadshows are geared at providing project updates to key stakeholders such as government agencies, civil society groups and contractors as well as opportunities to engage in two-way dialogue. ExxonMobil also hosts open houses, and its employees regularly engage with local schools, universities and other groups and with the media.

“We want to ensure Guyanese are updated on all aspects of our operations,” said Senior Director for Public and Government Affairs Deedra Moe. “Engagements such as the Energy Tunnel and the roadshow provide the opportunity for the public to ask questions and get more information on all aspects of our operations. We recognize that our main activities are taking place 120 miles offshore, so we’ve decided to bring our experts and overview of our operations to the people.”

In 2019, the company staged two Energy Tunnels and roadshows over a two-month period for more than 40 groups including a variety of different government agencies, the Mayor and City Council, University of Guyana, Guyana National Youth Council, Come Alive Network and National Toshaos Council.

In 2019, ExxonMobil held more than 700 engagements, reaching more than eight thousand people. These types of engagements will continue throughout this year as we seek to keep Guyanese informed about our operations.