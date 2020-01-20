Herstelling man killed in EBD accident

A 27-year-old man is now dead after he was struck down by a motorcar (PYY 3475) while attempting to cross the East Bank Demerara Public Road n the wee hours of Monday.

Dead is Ryan Hirman of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that between 00:45h and 01:00h on the day in question, Hirman was standing along the Eccles Public Road, EBD, and attempted to cross the main roadway.

However, at that time, motorcar (PYY 3475) was proceeding north along the eastern carriageway of the said road and did not stop in time to avoid hitting Hirman.

The owner of the vehicle, a 21-year-old who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, alleged that Hirman’s body came into contact with the left side of the motorcar.

This resulted in the now dead man falling onto the road surface.

Hirman was rushed to the nearest hospital but by then it was too late.

According to the police, the 21-year-old driver was subjected to a breathalyzer test, and the results determined that he was above the legal alcohol consumption limit when the tragic accident took place.

Police ranks impounded the car and the driver of motorcar (PYY 3475) is presently in police custody pending investigations.

However, the young man will be charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as the probe into Hirman’s demise continues.