Explorations, investments today will provide future energy needs – Qatari PM

Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani was among leaders who voiced strong support for Guyana’s pursuit of developing its budding oil and gas industry.

He was among several leaders addressing the opening of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain 2024 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston Georgetown, which brings together policymakers, investors and companies to discourse on energy and other integrated issues.

The Qatari prime minister underscored that explorations and investments which are being made today, will provide for the future energy needs of Guyana and by extension, Latin America.

“Energy security is the backbone of economic prosperity and development. The two are interdependent and cannot be separated in any context and we believe with the proper planning, tools, and partnerships, every nation can fulfill its energy security,” he underscored.

The Qatari PM noted that the Middle Eastern state is working with partners in every region to develop their natural resources, thereby allowing nations to expand their economies and reduce energy poverty.

He emphasised the importance of such a venture noting that it will advance energy security and equity for future generations, as well as improve a country’s infrastructure and growth for the future.

He added that these partnerships have led to opportunities being created in science and technology and ensure homegrown technical expertise, which can be leveraged across multiple sectors.

In concluding his presentation, the prime minister expressed hopes that the discussions that will be facilitated over the next four days will enrich ties between the two countries and fulfill the people’s aspirations for an energy-secured world. [DPI]

--- ---