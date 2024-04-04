See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

UPDATE|| Urgent Evacuation Underway as wildfire rages in Santa Mission

The ongoing fire crisis in Santa Mission has reached a critical point, rendering it impossible for firefighters to access the affected areas for extinguishing efforts.

As a result, the focus has shifted to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents through swift evacuation measures.

Currently, the dense smoke emanating from the fire has prompted the evacuation of 38 individuals from Santa Mission and the neighbouring village.

Due to the severity of the situation, 34 evacuees have found temporary shelter at the Timehri Primary School, while the remaining 4 are being accommodated by their relatives.

The safety and security of the affected residents remain our top priority.

Firefighters, members of the Joint Services and volunteers are working tirelessly to manage the situation and provide necessary support to those impacted by the fire.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

