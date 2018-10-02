Essequibo native gets life for rape of 8-y-o child

Thirty-four year old David Alexander was on Monday jailed for raping a child left in his care on February 24, 2015 in the Essequibo County. The girl was just eight at the time.

The Essequibo native who entered a guilty plea said he was very sorry for his actions, noting that he has been suffering on remand for the last three years.

High Court Judge, Justice Jo-Ann Barlow however sentenced him to life, saying that she could see any mitigating factors as Alexander’s crime was among the worst the court has seen.

The judge also ordered that he be exposed to counseling sessions and sessions to assist with his alcoholism as his excessive alcohol use was no excuse for committing such acts.

Alexander claims he did not know what he was doing as he was drinking for most of the day but the court however considered that the girl was administered surgery after the offender raped her.

In the girl’s impact statement, she said she felt hurt, sad and afraid of Alexander as she believed he was going to return and kill her.

The majority of criminal cases before the court concern sexual offences.