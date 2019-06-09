Essequibo man kills neighbour after alleged sexual assault

A 20-year-old man is now in the lockups after he fatally chopped his neighbour, whom he alleged sexually assaulted him at his Farm, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

Dead is 43-year-old Andrew Drakes called “Beach Clothes” who was killed sometime around 17:30h at his lot 7 Pump Station Street, Farm, EBE, residence.

According to the police, the 20-year-old claimed that at about 20:30h on Friday the now dead man had sexually assaulted him at his home. The suspect said that the following day, when he saw Drakes sitting on a bench in front of his yard the next day, he attacked him.

Reports are that the young man armed himself with a cutlass and approached Drakes. He then inflicted multiple chop wounds onto the man and then fled the scene.

However, an off-duty female Police Corporal who was in the area at that moment responded and with the assistant of residents, they were able to pursuing, disarming, and apprehending the suspect.

The injured Drakes was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, West Coast Demerara (WCD), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the suspect received medical attention after ranks noticed an injury at the back of his head, which he claimed he received while he was being apprehended.

The 20-year-old is said to be cooperating with detectives as investigations into his alleged sexual assault and the murder of Drakes continue.