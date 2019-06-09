CJIA records over 31,000 arrivals in May

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has released flight statistics for this year thus far, which show a whopping 6000 increase in arrivals for May when compared to last year’s figures. This increase primarily points to the recent Carnival events.

According to these numbers, 31,653 persons arrived in the country in May, when compared to 25,447 for the same period last year. An overall analysis showed 130,784 arrivals for 2019 thus far, significantly more than the 123,447 recorded in 2018.

For 2019, the figures have shown 256,178 departures and arrivals for the first five months, an increase of 10,000 from last year.

The spike in travel activities during the month of May is linked to the days-long Carnival event which recently concluded.

The 10-day celebrations commenced on May 17 and culminated on May 27, with concerts and other events to attract tourists and persons from the Diaspora.

Some persons travelled from as far as Australia and Europe to partake in the activities. The hospitality sector and partnering companies would have also benefited from the Private Sector event.

Speaking with Guyana Time one week ago, Hits and Jams Director Kerwin Bollers, who is also part of the Guyana Carnival Committee, stated that the event this year topped the previous year and it would only get better in the years to come.

He explained that the events were planned to observe Guyana’s 53rd Independence anniversary in grand style and he was convinced the aim of the event, which is to enhance Guyana’s tourism sector, has been realised.

The HJ Director was only too happy to reveal that the service industry has benefited tremendously as a result of the hosting of Guyana Carnival.

“We have undoubtedly done our part to boost the economy … we have taken a month that is economically dead and revitalised it … The hotels were filled, the airline had a boost in ticket sales, the food vendors got a piece of the pie, the taxi services and we can go on and on,” he declared.

They are of the belief that “Kes – Stinging Nettle” was one of the best shows to be held over the 10-day period, while some were in favour of the J’Ouvert at the National Park Tarmac.

“Wet Wednesday” featuring Machel Montano was another concert that had good reviews but the icing on the cake was definitely the “I Am Legend” concert featuring Jamaican Reggae artiste Buju Banton, who is currently on a world tour titled “Long Walk To Freedom”.