Essequibo Coast salesman shot, robbed

A 40-year-old man was on Monday evening shot and robbed by a lone bandit.

Karran Persaud, a salesman attached to the Takoor Persaud Hardware and General Store at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast, was shot to his right-side hip at around 20:30hrs.

Persaud is the nephew of the store’s proprietor.

He had already locked up the store and was on his way to give the businessman cash from the day’s sales.

As he exited his vehicle, Persaud was attacked by the lone bandit, who escaped with the undisclosed amount of cash.

An investigation has been launched.