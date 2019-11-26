23-Y-O pleads guilty to robbing minibus passengers

Alfred Taylor, 23, of Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WCD) pleaded guilty to robbing two minibus passengers and as a result was sentenced to serve six months in jail.

Taylor appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It is alleged that on June 27, 2019 at Stabroek Market, he robbed Keith James of a Samsung cellular phone, a silver band, and cash which amounted to a total of $116,000.

It was also alleged that on the same date and location, he robbed Akash Persaud of a Samsung cellular phone valued $37,000.

According to information, Taylor entered a Route 47 minibus (Back Road, East and West Ruimveldt route), in which the Virtual Complainants were seated.

Shortly after, Taylor began firing several lashes at the victims and demanded that they handed over their belongings, after which he exited the bus and made his escape from the bus park.

The victims then raised an alarm and public-spirited persons managed to gave chase and caught Taylor and handed him over to the Police.

The Police conducted a search on Taylor and the stolen items were recovered.