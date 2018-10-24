Essequibo Coast pensioner battling for life after being struck by car

A 70-year-old Essequibo Coast pensioner is now battling for his life at the Suddie Public Hospital after he was struck down on Wednesday morning, while cycling on the Richmond Village Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The injured man has been identified only as Livan called “Tuesday” of Danielstown Village, Essequibo Coast.

According to reports, the cyclist was stuck at about 07:30h by a 23-year-old goldsmith.

Inews understands the Livan was proceeding to his home from Anna Regina when he was struck by motorcar PKK 6474 in the vicinity of Courts.

He was quickly picked up and rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where he was admitted to in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) suffering head injuries.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a loud impact was heard and upon inspection, Livan was seen lying motionless on the roadway; while the motorcar had reportedly stopped in another lane.

The driver of the car has since been taken into police custody and is said to be assisting with the investigation.