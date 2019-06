A 44-year-old man is now battling for his life after he was struck down by a speeding motorcar at Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast at around 19:30hrs on Sunday.

The driver involved in the accident allegedly fled the scene. However, police subsequently found the vehicle, motorcar PMM 7554, at Lima Sands.

Police are hunting for the driver.

Errol Richardson, a father of four, received severe injuries to his head. He is currently in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.