Essequibo Coast businessman beaten, rob of cash and motorcycle

Two bandits this morning broke into the home of an Essequibo Coast businessman and assaulted him before escaping with several of his belongings including a motorcycle and $300,000 cash.

The incident occurred sometime around 03:00 hours at the Huis T’ Dieren, Essequibo Coast, home of 67-year-old Hussain Ali.

Stolen items are: one XR red and black motorcycle CK 8430 valued at $500,000; $300,000 cash; one touch screen cellphone valued $32,000; and one Casio wristwatch valued $3,500.

Police say that the businessman retired to bed at about 19:00 hours on Friday after securing his house by all means provided, leaving his motorcycle in the kitchen area and a handbag with the cash on a chair intact.

However, several hours later, Ali was awoken after he felt someone choking him. A knife being placed to his neck by one of the bandits as the two suspects tied his hands together with a wire.

The bandits then began to cuff the businessman to his abdomen after which they put him to sit on his bed, where they took off his wristwatch and went about ransacking his home for more than half an hour.

The perps then collected the cellphone that was on a table and the bag with the money along with the motorcycle and made good their escape.

The victim jumped his fence and was untied by his neighbour, who took him to the Suddie Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

Checks were made for the suspects but they were not contacted.

Enquiries in progress.