Enterprise Murder: Brothers were the only breadwinners for widowed mother

A 69-year-old mother is still struggling to come to grips with the fact that she has lost two sons, whom she heavily depended on after her husband died some 19 years ago.

Satnarine Jattan, 47, was murdered on Monday afternoon. The prime suspect is no other than his younger brother, who is currently in police custody and is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I don’t know what happened between them two,” says Dassie Samaroo of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

On the day in question, the brothers were consuming alcohol at the home. Samaroo says the men were engaged in a heated discussion and she had warned them about arguing with each other.

“But they say ‘no, no … that them a gyaff’, so I say alright,” Samaroo recalled.

Sometime later, after noticing that the chatter had ended, the mother returned to check on her sons when she was confronted with the horrifying scene.

“When me come back me see the bai…he start stagger up and by that time he fall down flat on the ground, and when I see he got one stab on his belly, he never talk back. He died right there.”

With one son dead and another likely to go to jail, Samaroo is left to depend solely on her monthly pension to get by. (By Leah Hernandez)