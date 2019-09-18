GHDS supports relief efforts for The Bahamas

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday received a cheque valued $500,000 from the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS) to support the procurement of much-needed relief supplies for the hurricane-ravaged island of The Bahamas.

Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in brief remarks, expressed gratitude to the GHDS on behalf of the Government and the people of Guyana for giving so generously and contributing to the disaster relief efforts of the Commission.

“We [the CDC] were happy when we received a call from the GHDS who inquired about the assistance needed and were able to subsequently supply the cash donation for the relief of not only The Bahamians that are affected but also the Guyanese that are affected and this money will be added to all the donations collected thus far. [The CDC] will be handing over the funds to the Bahamian Government,” he said.

The Director General in providing an update on Guyana’s relief efforts stated that in keeping with the criteria set out by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Government of Guyana through the Commission will continue to provide financial assistance as indicated by the island state and will continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, President of the GHDS, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the organisation has always contributed to those in need and the donation is in no way different from what has been done in the past for Haiti.

“At the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS), our motto is ‘Action thy duty reward, not thy concern,’ so we feel it is time to act and this donation is a humble one and we hope that this donation can help to elevate some of the losses that the affected would have suffered,” she said.