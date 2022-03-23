Enmore Polyclinic to be upgraded into a hospital

The Enmore Polyclinic, the first of its kind in Guyana, will be upgraded to a hospital to serve the East Coast of Demerara.

The move, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said, is in keeping with government’s commitment to bring improved healthcare services closer to the people.

The Minister joined residents and staff on Tuesday to celebrate the clinic’s 20-year anniversary.

“After 20 years, I think you have outgrown the polyclinic and what we’ll now do is to make this into a full-fledged hospital,” Dr. Anthony said.

The government’s vision for the hospital includes an accident and emergency department, modern laboratories, modern imaging suite for CT scans, outpatient and inpatient services, maternity unit and a minor operating theatre.

Dr. Anthony said President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has envisioned a world class healthcare system in Guyana. As such, the Health Ministry is working to deliver improved services to Guyanese.

Further, with the population growth in Guyana, the government is working to provide adequate health infrastructure in communities across Guyana. This, he said, will require more human resources in the health sector.

“Now healthcare cannot be delivered by equipment and infrastructure, we need people…so we will have to expand the staff and that’s something that we have to look at…And we will be opening up opportunities for training for people to become registered nurses, midwives and so forth,” the Minister said.

He is encouraging persons from Enmore and surrounding communities to take advantage of the opportunities to be trained so that they could be part of the new project.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the health minister and chairman of GPHC board, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy said construction started on the polyclinic in March 2001. Dr. Ramsammy said the accomplishments of the facility are largely due to the hard and dedicated work of its staff.

“The staff here was not just willing to be an ordinary health center they were trailblazers and pacesetters,” he noted.

Present also at the ceremony were doctor- in- charge, Dr. Nichole Nedd-Jerrick, CEO of GPHC, Mr. Robbie Rambarran and other health officials.