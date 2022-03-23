GMSA conducts site visit for AgroFest at Queen’s Park

The Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) earlier today conducted a site visit for the upcoming AgroFest which is slated to be held from May 26-29.

AgroFest will see an exchange of culture, food, sport, agriculture, and timber products being displayed at Queen’s Park. During the visit, all areas were discussed regarding logistics and the line-up of potential exhibitors who will represent Guyana in Barbados.

President of the GMSA, Rafeek Khan; Executive Director, Nizam Hassan and Corporate Communications Specialist, Travis Bruce represented the association and gathered information to be disseminated to the wider membership and private sector businesses.

Following the walkthrough of the facility, Mr. Khan made a commitment through his business, Durable Wood Products Inc. to donate to the Queen’s Park timber products to assist with renovation and repairs of a gazebo.

Wallaba Shingles and other wooden building materials will be donated to assist in preparation of AgroFest & Guyana Expo.

Adding his voice to the discussion was CEO of Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul who said he was excited and thrilled and would be looking forward to the exchange in May.

In his view, the GMSA team was sharing brilliant ideas which will assist greatly in developing AgroFest and adding value to the event.

Over the next three days, the GMSA has several engagements with Government Ministries and Agencies, business support organizations and private companies to build collaboration and develop co-operation of companies between both countries.