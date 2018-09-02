England beat India by 60 runs to wrap up series

England sealed a series victory over India with a 60-run win on a gripping fourth day of the fourth Test in Southampton. Set 245, India looked beaten when they were reduced to 22-3 on an uneven pitch.

Captain Virat Kohli could have been given out lbw to off-spinner Moeen Ali on nine, but survived to share a painstaking stand of 101 with Ajinkya Rahane.

Even after Kohli was caught at short leg off Moeen for 58, Rahane dragged the runs required down below 100.

However, Rahane and Rishabh Pant fell in successive Moeen overs, beginning a demise that saw India lose four wickets for 13 runs and eventually be dismissed for 184.

Man of the match Moeen, on his recall to the side, ended with 4-71 to complete match analysis of 9-134 to go with 40 runs in England’s first innings. Victory extends a run which has seen England lose only one home series since 2012.

They take a 3-1 lead to the fifth and final Test, which begins on Friday at The Oval. (BBC)