Energy Dept head urges UG students to position themselves for oil sector

As the time gets closer to first oil, Director of the Department of Energy, Dr Mark Bynoe is urging Guyanese, particularly young people, to position themselves to benefit from the budding industry.

“Make the investment today because Guyana is not just about the oil and gas; and oil and gas is not just about the wells, it’s not just about the drills. It is also about the supplementary infrastructure that is needed,” he is quoted by the Department of Public Information as saying.

Dr Bynoe was at the time addressing new students of the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences during an orientation exercise, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

The Energy Director explained that the petroleum sector also speaks to “hotels, transportation, scientific data and the range of other things needed to make informed decisions”. He told the students that they can position themselves to benefit from the petroleum sector by diversifying their career options.

He added that employment positions within the industry are not restricted to just the technical field. He implored the students to not follow the rhetoric but to think about where their future lies.

The Energy Head stated that there will still be a need for financial analysts, marine biologists and several other professions in the sector as its production and business develop.

“We will still have needs for the financial and managerial accountants, you will still have a need for what we may all a softer side.”

Bynoe also urged the students to be patient as they continue their academic journey to enter the world of work. He reminded them that no one is born an expert at any given profession.