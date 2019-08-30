Guardian Life to support CPL volunteer programme in 2019

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is thrilled to have Guardian Life of the Caribbean back on board for the 2019 instalment of the tournament. Guardian Life will continue their support of CPL as a partner of the tournament and will continue to be the Official Insurance Partner of the event. As part of this they will continue to support the Guardian Volunteer programme

Over the years, the Guardian Volunteer programme has been an asset to the CPL in numerous ways. Roughly 40 volunteers per country are supported by Guardian Life in every country CPL is played. The tournament has come to rely on these volunteers to ensure its efficient and seamless execution.

CPL Commercial Director, Jamie Stewart expressed his appreciation to Guardian Life saying, “A big thank you to Guardian Group for their continued support of the Caribbean’s largest sports event. As a Founding Partner of the League, Guardian Group have been instrumental in the Hero CPL becoming what it is today, a globally appreciated tournament that has reinvigorated the passion for our great sport around the islands. We look forward to this continuing partnership”

Guardian Life of the Caribbean is the largest Life, Health and Pensions provider in the Eastern Caribbean. The organization has been around for over 175 which speaks to its experience and strength.

Reaffirming Guardian Life’s commitment to the Volunteer Programme and the Hero CPL tournament, President Anand Pascal commented, “Just as we have solidified ourselves in the markets where we operate, similarly we are committed to strengthening our relationship with Hero CPL and contributing to the region’s forward movement where sport is concerned.”

The 2019 Hero CPL runs 4 September to 12 October this year. To sign up to be a volunteer in any of the six countries in which the tournament will be played, interested persons are invited to apply through the volunteer coordinators in each country. (CPL)