EMC & Acorn Int’l announce partnership for Environmental and Social Management Services

Environmental Management Consultants Inc. (EMC), one of Guyana’s premier environmental consultancy companies with extensive experience in environmental management and supporting environmental compliance, and Acorn International, LLC, a US-based international firm focused on environmental and social risk and logistics management for industries and investors worldwide, have established a partnership to offer an integrated package of environmental health, safety and social services for offshore exploration and production activities in Guyana.

Recognizing the significance of continued hydrocarbon discoveries and the onset of significant development opportunities in Guyana, this strategic partnership will allow Acorn International to compliment and support the multi-faceted EMC team, by bringing extensive oil and gas experience and expertise, particularly in environmental and social risk management.

“We are pleased to be working with Acorn International,” says Mr. Shyam Nokta, EMC’s Managing Director and Environment Management Specialist, “Acorn brings to the partnership significant global experience in the oil and gas sector having worked with many of the leading oil and gas companies. Through this partnership EMC and Acorn together can take on wider work scopes in oil and gas while supporting EMC’s growth and expansion as part of meaningful local content.”

The two companies have combined several decades of experience in working to ensure that the environmental and social challenges associated with major projects are proactively, transparently and effectively managed. They have collaborated successfully in providing support to oil and gas companies, developers and investors with interests in Guyana since 2016.

According to President of Acorn International, Dean Slocum “We are excited and honored to be working in partnership with EMC to deliver world-class social and environmental performance services to industry, investors and the government in Guyana. While we have worked extensively on resource development programs in over 70 countries, we know that managing the critical social and environmental challenges of new extractive activities requires local knowledge and local solutions. EMC has an exceptionally strong understanding of how these issues can impact Guyana and a sound ability to reliably and professionally deliver local interpretation and results. Consistent with our commitment to building local content capacity, we look forward to continuing to work with Shyam and his team to strengthen an already-robust and increasingly respected business to support Guyana’s sustainable development.”

Among the integrated services to be offered are:

▪ Environmental and Social Impact Assessments and Management Plans

▪ Environmental and Social Investigations and Comprehensive Baseline Studies

▪ Community Engagement / “Prior Consultation” Programs

▪ Drilling Fluids, Cuttings and Oil Spill Dispersion Modeling

▪ Supporting Environmental and Related Approvals

▪ Maintaining Compliance Registers

▪ Environmental and Social Screening and Risk Profile

▪ Oil Spill Contingency, Emergency Response, Waste Management and Monitoring Plans

▪ Project Finance Support

▪ Project Management and Supervision