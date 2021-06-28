Education Ministry urges parents to support their children as they prepare for NGSA 2021

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) 2021 will be written on the 4th and 5th of August 2021.

The first mock exam was written a fortnight ago. The second mock exam will be written in a little less than two weeks.

The examination machinery for the NGSA is in full swing. As such, the Ministry of Education wishes to appeal to parents to support their children during this process. Parental support may include but not limited to the following:

1. Ensuring that pupils attend all classes organized by the school.

2. Supervise pupils during virtual classes so that they are actively engaged.

3. Demonstrate a positive attitude about education to your children.

4. Check on assignments, homework, worksheet, and projects completed or to be completed by the pupil.

5. Express high expectations and standards for your child’s learning.

6. Attend parent-teacher conferences or meetings to discuss your child’s progress.

7. Ensure that all topics in the consolidated curriculum are completed before the exams.

In a survey conducted by the Ministry of Education in May 2021 with Grade Six teachers, more than 50% of the teachers said that they receive inadequate support from parents.

Additionally, the teachers said that they believe that their pupil’s under-achievement in Math and Social Studies is mainly due to poor parental involvement.

Further, the recently completed mock exams revealed disappointing performances in Math and Social Studies. Parents must take an active role in correcting this situation in time for NGSA 2021.

The Ministry of Education wishes to take this opportunity to call on parents to become more involved. Please help us to help our children.