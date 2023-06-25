“Embarrassing incident” not reflective of CANU – James Singh

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) James Singh has distanced the agency from the actions of two officers who were arrested for stealing diamonds from a Surinamese detainee.

In a statement today, Singh described this incident as “embarrassing” CANU is committed to combatting drug trafficking and other crimes in the country.

See below for the full statement from the CANU Head, James Singh:

RESPONSE TO: Two Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers arrested for allegedly stealing from a detainee.

Not the kind of news we should be waking up to in the morning or ever.

You can bring fame or shame to yourself, your family, and your Unit. These officers

made their choices, their actions do not reflect that of our organization. CANU

remains committed to carrying out its mandate and combating drug trafficking and any

other crimes within Guyana, even within our Unit.

I wish to thank the Guyana Police Force’s CID for bringing this embarrassing incident

to a close and I trust that the Courts will ensure justice is done.

