19-Y-O dies in fiery crash on Essequibo Coast

A young man was killed in the wee hours of today after the motorcar he was driving crashed into a car wash on the Essequibo Coast public road before hitting a utility pole and bursting into flames.

Dead is 19-year-old Mario Adams of lot 45 Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast. Three other occupants – 32-year-old Troy Ross of La Belle Alliance, Lima Sands; 21-year-old Dean Cortman of Lima Sands, and another male who fled the scene – were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The accident occurred sometime around 01:15 hours on the Bush Lot Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

Based on police reports, Adams was driving motorcar #PAD 5291 north along the western driving lane at a fast rate of speed, and while in the process of negotiating a right bend, he lost control of the vehicle.

The teenager first crashed into a car wash on the Bush Lot Public Road before colliding head-on into a light pole, which is located on the western side of the road.

Following the crash, the driver and occupants were immediately taken out of the motorcar by public-spirited citizens because the motorcar went up in flames due to the collision. The car was completely burnt.

The driver and occupants of the were taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced Adams dead at about 01:50 hours. His body was escorted to the hospital’s morgue awaiting PME.

Meanwhile, the other two occupants were admitted at the hospital – Ross with lacerations about the body, and Cortman for trauma to the head and lacerations about the body.

