CANU ranks stole diamonds from Surinamese detainee; police hunting for alleged buyer

The Guyana Police Force is currently on the hunt for an individual who allegedly bought stolen diamonds from a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) rank, who along with another officer stole the precious mineral from a Surinamese who was detained.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the Surinamese national was detained by the two CANU ranks – Annick Hossanah and Jamine Goddard – for an illegal firearm.

“They are now accused of stealing diamonds from the said Surinamese national who they allegedly stole several pieces of diamond from during their search,” the police said.

The police said Goddard had swallowed two diamonds and was taken to the hospital where he excreted them.

Hossanah, on the other hand, admitted that he sold his loot to another individual.

The two CANU officers are both in custody while the police are currently searching for the alleged buyer as the probe is ongoing.

CANU Head James Singh had disclosed that the two ranks were arrested on Saturday in relation to the simple larceny matter.

