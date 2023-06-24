2 CANU ranks in police custody for stealing from suspect

Two ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) are currently under investigation for allegedly stealing from a suspect.

In a brief statement, Head of CANU James Singh disclosed that the two officers were placed in the custody of the Guyana Police Force today to assist with investigations into a simple larceny matter.

“The two CANU officers are alleged to have stolen items from an individual who was detained during a CANU operation in Berbice,” Singh explained.

He added that the matter has been handed over to the Police Force and investigations are in progress.

--- ---