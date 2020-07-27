Emancipation celebrations to be held virtually

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emancipation Day 2020 will be celebrated virtually and as such, the Department of Culture has scheduled a week filled with exciting activities.

Under the theme “Overcoming challenges over innovation”, Guyanese can look forward to a fun-filled week of activities leading up to Emancipation Day on August 1.

Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain in an interview with INews explained that due to the current situation with the COVID pandemic, this year’s Emancipation celebrations will be virtual.

“There will be a number of virtual programmes carried by NCN at our main station, and I think they are going to be able to distribute it to other stations who are also interested in broadcasting the material. From panel discussions to a virtual showcase on the Emancipation Day itself, Emancipation concerts…, we have a soiree, we have a radio programme…a number of virtual activities”, she explained.

This year’s programme will focus on the African Guyanese and African Diaspora’s experience during slavery. The Director explained that the idea behind the celebrations is to educate Guyanese on the history and experience of the Africa Diaspora and African-Guyanese in particular.

Moreover, Guyanese can look forward to a concert that will showcase music that has come out of the African experience in the Caribbean post-Emancipation.

“We wouldn’t have an outdoor event put on so the performers will go into a studio and rehearse and record it, and then put in as part of the programme. We will also be following the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and all of that. The public can expect our calendar of activities from this weekend on social media.

This year’s observance is in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Guyana Reparations Committee and the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly (IDPADA-G) and African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA).