Electronic ID Card will enhance security on national scale – VP Jagdeo

As Guyana continues to undergo an unprecedented transformation, the Government is moving ahead with the introduction of an electronic identification card that will contain biometric data of citizens and aid in enhancing security at a national level.

During his recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about Chinese tech company Huawei. While in China on a State visit, President Dr Irfaan Ali met with Huawei top executives and there is talk of an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) campus being set up by the company in Guyana.

Jagdeo explained that Huawei has had a presence in Guyana that preceded the President’s visit to China and in fact, it is spearheading the expansion of the smart city programme that will transition into a smart country initiative.

“Huawei has been here all along. And I guess they’ll be doing more. In fact, they’re now building out even as I speak, long before the President’s visit, we’re expanding the smart city programme to Region Six and Three. These are the most populous, so Four, Three and Six. These are the three most populous regions in the country. They have a contract to put in the cameras, etc.”

The Vice President also explained that the Government is also moving ahead with its biometrics programme. Next week will, in fact, see the second reading of a Bill for the new e-data card for individual use… one that will add to, not replace the traditional ID card issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“We’re now moving parallel with that, the biometrics programme. On the third you will have a piece of legislation tabled in Parliament to allow the new electronic-based ID card to come into place, not to replace the one issued by GECOM, but this one will have people’s biometrics, which will be used for security services for enhanced security in the country.”

“Most of our focus with Huawei so far has been on putting up infrastructure like the smart city programme. We’re expanding that to a smart country programme. So, it will be more the cameras, the fibre, the switching gear, all of that. Domestic use,” the Vice President said.

Previously, Jagdeo had said that a lot of work has to be done to build a national Cybersecurity Master Plan. That master plan, according to Jagdeo, will have several components including the development of specific sectors that will bring a big impact.

The electronic identification card (e-ID card) project is a major initiative that the Government is pursuing. This will see the biometric data of each citizen being compiled into an e-ID card that will be used for a host of transactions and services.

A US$35.4 million contract with German-based company, Veridos Identity Solutions, was inked in March. In addition to increasing the ease of doing business, the e-ID card will also allow the Government to monitor migrants in Guyana. It will also have internationally recognised features that will be accepted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for international travel.

This will tie into the Government’s plans to make Guyana’s airports paperless, using the biometrics from the e-ID card for citizens as well as efforts to boost local security by expanding the safe city initiative countrywide.

The Data Protection Bill 2023 will govern the use of the e-ID cards and this includes protecting citizens’ personal data. This means any unauthorised use of data will see persons facing hefty fines and a jail term.

Similarly, the privacy of citizens’ medical information will be a top priority as the Government seeks to implement its “one-chart” initiative. This programme will consolidate persons’ medical history onto a shared database that can be accessed by authorised medical institutions – both private and public.

