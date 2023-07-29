Mahaicony fiery crash: Police say occupants burnt beyond recognition

The Guyana Police Force said that the two men who were killed in this morning’s crash after their vehicle caught on fire were burnt beyond recognition.

Mervyn McAllister, a 44-year-old resident of Lot 11 Airy Hall Mahaicony, and 30-year-old Fredrick Fraser of Huntley, Mahaicony, were involved in the fatal accident sometime around 00:30h today.

According to the police, McAllister was driving motor car #PAB 8723 when he crashed into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole and a concrete fence at Dundee, Mahaicony.

It was reported that the vehicle was proceeding West along the southern side of the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control of the car while negotiating a turn resulting in the crash.

“As a result of the collision, the vehicle burst into flames. The driver and occupant were both burnt to death beyond recognition,” the police said.

Fire Tender #106 from Mahaica Fire Station responded to the scene, where the bodies of McAllister and Fraser were both taken out of the vehicle and conveyed to Mahaicony Public Hospital. There they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced them dead.

The bodies are lying at Bailey’s Funeral Home, awaiting Post Mortem Examinations (PME).

Enquiries in progress.

