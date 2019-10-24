Elderly persons hospitalised after fire erupts at East La Penitence

Two elderly persons were hospitalised and a family of four now homeless following a fire which destroyed a building at North East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The fire of unknown origin erupted in at around 03:00hrs.

The elderly couple, the landlords, were residing in the upper-flat while the family, the tenants, was living downstairs.

Reports are that the tenants were alerted by their neighbour that a fire had started upstairs and they quickly tried to vacate their home.

However, they soon realised that their landlords were trapped upstairs and had to break open the door to rescue the couple.

The owners reportedly suffered burns and were rushed to the hospital where they are presently seeking medical attention.