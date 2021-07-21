Eid-al-Adha a celebration of our rich diversity – Harmon

Leader of the Opposition Eid-al-Adha message

On behalf of the Opposition Members of Parliament and the entire APNU+AFC Coalition family, Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters across Guyana, in the Diaspora and across the world.

I extend fraternal greetings to the Islamic community on this most auspicious occasion – the observance and celebration of Eid-al-Adha.

Eid-al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unquestioning obedience to Allah (SWT) as he was prepared to sacrifice his son Ishmael, at the command of God almighty. Eid-al-Adha also signifies the culmination of the Hajj or pilgrimage performed by Muslims in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

On the day of Eid, Muslims gather to perform the sacrifice of animals followed by the prescribed distribution of the meats to the poor and needy, friends, family and neighbours in an act of communal charity.

This year those in receipt will be especially grateful given the increasing hardships on families to put food on the table with the skyrocketing prices of basic food items.

I thank our Muslim brothers and sisters for their generosity and concern for our less fortunate brothers and sisters in our society who are finding day-to-day existence an arduous challenge like never before.

Eid-al-Adha is also, for us Guyanese, an annual celebration of our rich diversity, a blessed feature of our society. It behoves us as a people to seize this opportunity to rekindle a genuine national spirit of inclusivity and compassion. We can achieve this if we emulate the discipline and obedience which are synonymous with Eid-al-Adha and Prophet Ibrahim.

Finally I plead that as we continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19, you make best efforts to observe all protocols, particularly social distancing and the wearing of masks as you observe Eid-al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak, once again, to all Muslims.